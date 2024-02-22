THPA plans Palette of Preservation Art Auction

TROY — The Troy Historic Preservation Alliance is pleased to announce its upcoming art auction, “Palette of Preservation.” The auction – a fundraiser to help support repair work at the IOOF building/old Miami County courthouse on West Main Street – brings together artistic talent, community spirit, and a shared commitment to preserve and promote Troy’s rich heritage.

The public is invited to participate in the online auction of artwork prepared by more than 10 local artists. Original pieces of art can be explored and bid upon at art4thpa.betterworld.org. Bidding will be open March 10-17, 2024.

For more information about the “Palette of Preservation” art auction, fundraising, or donations, visit www.thpatroy.org. Questions can be emailed to [email protected]

A Special Thank You to: Linda Murray, Jay Hartman, Meggan Klein, Mike Nygren, Thomas Minutolo,Rusty Harden, Lily Scheerer, William III, Marsha Elliot, Matt Nickles, JJ Rogers, Kassandra Kessler, Trojan City Music.

About Troy Historic Preservation Alliance:

The Troy Historic Preservation Alliance is dedicated to the preservation, restoration and repurposing of Troy’s historic places. Through advocacy, education, and community engagement, we promote these places as scenes of the stories of past generations and as assets that are key to our city’s future.