Piqua Kiwanis members Mark Wion, left to right, Kelly Meckstroth, Ben Zimmerman, Piqua Kiwanis chairman, Gretchen Roeth and Mark Greenwood promote Piqua Kiwanis’ Pancake day fundraiser to be held on March 2 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Upper Valley Career Center on Looney Road in Piqua. Submitted photo | Piqua Kiwanis Club

PIQUA — The 69th annual Kiwanis Pancake Day event will be held on Saturday, March 2, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Upper Valley Career Center.

The meal includes all the pancakes you can eat, sausage, applesauce and coffee or milk.

The price is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Tickets can be purchased from any Kiwanis member or at the door.

All proceeds benefit the youth of our community.