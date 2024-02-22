Piqua Police reports

Piqua Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:03 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of Young Street.

TUESDAY

-9:06 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Walmart on East Ash Street.

-8:07 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Walmart on East Ash Street. Michael G. Ramey, 59, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

MONDAY

-8:24 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of South Sunset Drive.

-12:15 p.m.: theft. Brandon L. Strohmenger, 31, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

-8:14 a.m.: falsification. Garry M. Scott, 23, of Piqua, was charged with falsification.

-1:23 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 900 block of Boal Avenue.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.