Sectiona/District Bowling Roundup

DAYTON — The Troy boys bowling team and Tippecanoe’s Brenden Blacketer advanced on the the D-1 district Wednesday in the sectional tournament at Poelking-Woodman Lanes.

TROY

The Trojans finished with a 4,022 total to finish sixth.

Kyle Wickman rolled games of 222-215-197 for a 627 series and Ryan Kaiser had games of 202-236-181 for a 619 series.

Bryce Massingill had games of 140-196-215, Cooper Gerlach had games of 215 and 164 and Cooper Steiner added games of 193 and 184.

PIQUA

The Piqua boys bowling team finished 22nd with a 3,467 total.

Daulton Funderburg had games of 136-202-190 and Chase Wright had games of 178-154-184.

Dylan Jenkins had games of 182-157-168 and Jayden Miller rolled games of 152-193-160.

Austyn Potter added games of 130-154-124.

TIPPECANOE

Tippecanoe boys bowling team finished 24th with a 3,330 total.

Blacketer advanced as an individual with games of 233-157-197 for a 597 series.

Hunter Herzog had games of 181-124-189 and Scott Lohnes rolled games of 154-176-157.

Connor Demange had games of 163-130-166, Hayden Sherwood had games of 150 and 120 and Lukas Heitbrink added a 139 game.

D-II

BEAVERCREEK — Two Bethel bowlers competed in the D-II district tournament at Beaver-Vu Lanes Wednesday.

Brayden Crase had games of 195-164 and 170 and Austin Blake had games of 191-162-105.

GIRLS

D-I

DAYTON — The Piqua, Tippecanoe and Troy girls bowling teams will compete in the D-I sectional at Poelking-Woodman Lanes Thursday.

D-II

BEAVERCREEK — Two Miami County bowlers competed in the D-II girls district tournament Tuesday at Beaver-Vu.

Bethel’s Kyleigh Thornton had games of 181-190-169 and Newton’s Breanna McClish had games of 108-141-129.