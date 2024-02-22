City announces Spring Cemetery Clean-Up

TROY — City cemetery staff will begin the annual spring clean-up of Riverside Cemetery and Rosehill Cemetery on Friday, March 15. All non-permanent decorations will be removed by city staff to allow raking and leaf-blowing around the two cemeteries.

Families and loved ones are asked to remove wreaths, ground-mounted displays, and any other items or decorations from gravesites. Decorations can be placed again after April 15.

All decorations placed must conform to the Cemetery Department Rules and Regulations for the Use of Flowers and Other Decorations. Copies of the rules are available at the Cemetery Office or online at https://www.troyohio.gov/cemetery.

Please call the Cemetery Department at 937-335-2710 with any questions.