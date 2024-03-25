St. Mary Parish appreciates support of Lenten Fish Fries

To the editor:

St. Mary Parish would like to thank those who supported our Lenten Fish Fries this year. This parish activity helps to support our parish, school and other outreach programs each year. Over 2700 meals were served this year.

A special thanks to the Karn, O’Leary, Peltier, Hohlbein, Zimmerman and Knights of Columbus families who chaired one of the weekly fish fries. Over 300 volunteers made the Lenten Fish Fries possible and we are indebted to each one of them!

Spencer Peltier

Brad Zimmerman

Co-Chairs