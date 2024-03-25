Piqua Police reports

Police log

SUNDAY

-10:15 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of an assault on the 200 block of First Street.

-12:24 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a male acting disorderly and trespassing at the Speedway on Scot Drive.

SATURDAY

-6:06 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Ulbrich’s Market on Wayne Street.

-2:15 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at the Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue.

FRIDAY

-10:44 p.m.: hit-and-run. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on the 900 block of Maple Street.

-9:39 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash in front of the Little Caesars on Water Street.

-4:03 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of an employee stealing items at the Walmart on Ash Street.

-3:05 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of a female causing a disturbance at a residence on the 800 block of South Street.

-1:14 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash on the 1800 block of Carol Drive.

-10:09 a.m.: criminal damage. Officers responded to a report of a tire on a vehicle being damaged at the Washington Commons Apartments on McKinley Avenue.

-9:30 a.m.: crash. Officers responded to a crash at the corner of College Street and Water Street.

Compiled by Eamon Baird.