Weekend/Monday Diamond Roundup

Troy pitcher Sophia Knife fires a strike Monday against West Carrollton. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Riley King races home to score on Madison Wright’s three-run double in the first inning Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Olivia Setser drills a hit in the first inning Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy softball coach Scott Beeler talks things over with Mimi Shaw at third base Monday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

The Troy baseball team dropped to 1-2 with a 10-4 loss to Sayre Monday.

Matthew Hempker was 2-for-2 with two doubles.

Aidan Gorman, Hempker, Beckner and Evan Kaiser combined on a two-hitter, striking out six and walking 12.

Tippecanoe 4,

Chagrin Falls 1

The Tippecanoe baseball improved to 2-0 with a win Monday.

Jaxon Hill had two RBIs and Brandy Liskey had a double.

Cayden McKinney a five-hitter, with three strikeouts and three walks.

Piqua 10,

Sidney 0

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team opened the season with an easy win.

Hunter Steinke pitched a two-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one.

He helped himself at the plate with two RBIs.

Mason Davis was 3-for-4 and Josh Heath had a double and two RBIs.

Trenton Laughman was 2-for-3 and Mickey Anderson had a double.

Covington 11,

Botkins 1

COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team used an nine-run sixth inning in winning its opener Monday.

Brairen Denson was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs and Tyler Palsgrove was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs.

Grant Blore was 2-for-3 with a double and Connor Humphrey was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Denson pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.

Mechanicsburg 9,

Lehman Catholic 3

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team dropped a home game Monday.

Seth Kennedy was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, home run and two RBIs.

Tyler Lachey, Korban Schmiesing and Seth Knapke combined on a 10-hitter, striking out 10 and walking seven.

Etowah 5,

Bethel 2

The Bethel baseball team dropped its opener Monday.

Grant Bean was 2-for-3, Evan Goodman was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Elijah Schroeder had a triple.

Gabe Veldman, Braylon Schroeder and Luke Gray combined on a three-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

IC Catholic 10,

Newton 0

The Newton baseball team dropped its opener Monday.

Rhett Koffer, Brady Downing and Ty Schauer combined on a six hitter, striking out four and walking 10.

SUNDAY

Tippecanoe 10,

Hudson 1

The Tippecanoe baseball team opened the season with a win Sunday.

Preston Zumwalt was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Bryce Eckert was 2-for-4, Peyton Schultz had two RBIs and Landon Turner doubled.

Schultz and Braden Burgbacher combined on a four-hitter, striking out 11 and walking three.

SATURDAY

Troy 7,

Henry Clay 5

Lexington Catholic 9,

Troy 7

The Troy baseball team opened the season by splitting two games Saturday.

Troy defeated Henry Clay 7-5 in extra innings.

Ryder Kirtley was 4-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs.

Matthew Hempker had two RBIs and Brady O’Leary had a double and two RBIs.

Caleb Akins and Jack Reinhardt combined on a 10-hitter, striking out 11 and walking two.

The Trojans lost to Lexington Catholic 9-7.

Hayden Frey, Hempker and Carson Riddle were all 2-for-4.

Kirtley had a double amd O’Leary had two RBIs.

Nathan McDowell and Liam Evilsizor combined on the pitching effort.

They allowed seven hits, while striking out seven and walking 10.

Miami East 14,

Cedarville 2

CEDARVILLE — The Miami East baseball team picked up a win Saturday.

Adam Lawson got the win on the mound and Carson Smith got the save.

Wes Penny was 3-for-4 with a double and Michael Till, Connor Apple and Luke Hamaker were all 2-for-4.

Lehman Catholic 6,

Tri-County North 5

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team opened the season with a win.

Korban Schmiesing was 2-for-4 and Colin Potts had a double and two RBIs.

Tyler Lachey also had a double.

Schmiesing and Lachey combined on a one-hitter, striking out 13 and walking five.

SOFTBALL

Troy 12,

W. Carrollton 0

TROY — The Troy softball team opened the season with a 12-0 win over West Carrollton Monday.

Madison Wright had a three run-double in the opening inning.

Abby Seger and Alexis Ater had two RBIs each.

Sophia Knife and Riley King combined on a five-hitter, striking out six and walking seven.

Piqua 15,

Sidney 4

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team opened with a win at home Monday.

Audrey Bean had four RBIs and Elizabeth Hubbard was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

Julia Coppess and Dylan Weatherly combined on a five-hitter, striking out four and walking four.

George Washington 18,

Tippecanoe 4

The Tippecanoe softball team dropped its opener Monday.

Gracie Raiff had a double and two RBIs.

Rylan Elms and Jaina Drum combined on the pitching effort, hurling a 11-hitter, striking out one and walking 11.

Miami East 7,

Beavercreek 2

BEAVERCREEK — The Miami East softball team went on the road Monday for a win.

Jacqueline Kadel pitched a four-hitter and helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run.

Jayla Thurman had a triple and two RBIs and Reagan Howell and Abigail Kadel were each 2-for-4.

Kylie Gentis was 2-for-3.

Tecumseh 11,

Bethel 7

NEW CARLISLE — The Bethel softball team dropped its season opener Monday.

Ryleigh Fisher and Keris Hawk were each 2-for-4 with a double.

Faith Moorefield was 2-for-3 and Adaline Etherington was 2-for-4.

Etherington hurled a 15-hitter, striking out seven and walking four.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]