St. Paul’s Church kicks off Christmas worship

PIQUA — St. Paul’s Church, 500 N Downing St, Piqua, invites all to attend a Christmas Community Worship Gathering, “Emmanuel, The Promise Revealed.”

St. Paul’s Church invites everyone to kick off their Christmas 2023 season in a community worship gathering, “Emmanuel, the Promise Revealed,” on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 3 pm. “Emmanuel, The Promise Revealed” will celebrate the messianic prophecies fulfilled by the coming of Jesus of Nazareth through music and scripture.

This worship gathering is a Ps33 Music presentation, and will include the Ps33 Music Community Worship Choir, Praise Team, and Instrumental Praise Ensemble; as well as guest cellist, Zach Hanna.

For more information, please visit www.ps33music.com or contact Glenda Nelson, 937·265·0141, [email protected].