State Fire Marshal holds toy drive fundraiser

COLUMBUS—The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of State Fire Marshal (SFM) marked a decade of unwavering commitment to support the Burn Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital with their toy and check presentation on Monday, Dec. 18.

SFM’s annual toy drive fundraiser, a staff tradition for the last ten years, has raised thousands of dollars to aid the burn center in their mission and provide toys to the patients there. The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Burn Center is a dedicated facility that provides comprehensive care to pediatric burn victims. The center provides everything from emergency care to rehabilitation, tirelessly working to help children heal physically and emotionally.

“The hospital stands as a beacon of hope for pediatric burn victims,” State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said. “Through our annual toy drive fundraiser, we’re proud to aid their mission and bring smiles to the faces of these courageous children.”

On the event day, SFM staff and Sparky the fire prevention mascot, accompanied by a ladder truck and an engine truck, arrived at Nationwide’s Care Center. SFM staff and Sparky met with patients and staff to allow children to explore the trucks, answer questions about fire safety, hand out toys and presents, and tour the facility.

“We are incredibly grateful to the State Fire Marshal for its dedication to our patients at the Burn Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital the last 10 years,” said Dr. Rajan K. Thakkar, co-director of the Burn Center. “The annual toy drive fundraiser makes a tremendous impact on the lives of children, and we are thankful for their continuing commitment to our mission.”

For more information about the Nationwide Foundation and how to donate, please visit https://www.nationwidechildrens.org/giving/about-nationwide-childrens-hospital-foundation.