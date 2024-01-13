State grant funds new senior center entrance ramp

Workers from Dalton Concrete Construction install the roof covering a new entrance ramp at the Troy Senior Citizens Center on North Market Street on Friday, Jan. 5. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy Senior Citizens Center is currently in the process of installing a new covered entrance ramp that will make it easier for visitors to access the building in any weather.

“Before, visitors would have to go all the way around the building to the front entrance,” Senior Citizens Center Director Jodell Davis said. “That was quite a walk.”

The new ramp should be completed by February, Davis said.

Located at 134 N. Market St., the Senior Citizens Center building is owned by the City of Troy. The project’s cost is approximately $150,000, funded through a state grant with no cost to the city.

The building was originally constructed in 1952, Troy Senior Citizens Center Board President Kathi Witte said. It has been added on to three times, she said; the last renovations were done in 2019.

“We redid the kitchen, and the flooring,” Witte said. “That was through donations from a member.”

Before that, the location was part of the city golf course, Davis said.

“This used to be the golf course,” she said. “It went all the way to the Troy Park.”

“The golf course was where the stadium is now,” Witte said. “The stadium was across the way.”