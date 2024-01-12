Cohen to give special arts presentation at Tipp Center

Randy Cohen Photo courtesy of the Piqua arts council

Tipp City— Randy Cohen, vice president of Research for Americans for the Arts, will give a special presentation at the Tipp Center on the findings of the National Arts and Economic Prosperity Six study at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22.

The presentation is free and open to the public and is presented by Culture Works, Piqua Arts Council, and several other regional partners. This study includes the Dayton region’s regional results and the national impact of the arts driving the economy.

Cohen has been empowering arts advocates since 1991. He is known for balancing rigorous research methods with accessible and actionable results. His work at Americans for the Arts has provided new perspectives on the nonprofit arts.

Culture Works is the funding, advocacy, and service organization that passionately inspires, supports, and sustains arts and culture in the Dayton Region. As the United Arts Fund and arts service agency for the Dayton Region, Culture Works believes that creating and maintaining a vibrant and attractive community filled with quality arts brings measurable and immeasurable value to our citizens.

The Piqua Arts Council is dedicated to making the arts accessible to our community through education, support, and presentation. Originally founded in 1990 as a committee of the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, the Arts Council broke into a separate organization in 1993. Over the years, they have employed a multidisciplinary approach to bringing the arts to the community.

In 2022, as part of their strategic plan, they focused on supporting the literary, culinary, performing, and visual arts. Today, they subscribe to the philosophy “We Build Community.”

This presentation is open to everyone but will benefit elected officials and those working in economic development, event planning, the arts, and grant writing in conveying the impact of the arts and special events as an economic engine.

Piqua Arts Council kindly asks for an RSVP to the event on their website at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org. The Tipp Center will also host the Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s Annual Awards that evening. Guests wishing to stay for the DTCP Awards should purchase a ticket no later than Jan. 17 on the DTCP website.