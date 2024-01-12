Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup

DEGRAFF — The Milton-Union girls basketball team improved to 11-2 overall and 5-2 in the TRC with a 43-27 road win over Riverside Thursday night.

The Bulldogs led 12-3 after one quarter and 18-14 at halftime, before pulling away in the second half.

Milton increased that lead to 23-16 after three quarters and built on that in the fourth quarter.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals and Shannon Brumbaugh had eight points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Ava Berberich had 10 points and six rebounds, Sophie Layman had seven points and seven rebounds and Kate Copp had five rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Troy Christian 38,

Bethel 30

TROY — The Troy Christian girls basketball team got a home win in TRC action Thursday at the Eagles Nest.

Troy Christian led 18-7, 24-11 and 33-22 at the quarter breaks.

Isabella Halleg led Bethel with seven points.

Layla Moore had six points and Madi Halfhill had five points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Annabelle Adams had five points and eight rebounds and Zoie Drummond had seven rebounds.

Bradford 34,

Shawnee 31

BRADFORD — The Bradford girls basketball team got a home win over Preble Shawnee in WOAC action Thursday.

Bradford improved to 2-10 overall and 2-4 in the WOAC.

The game was tied 6-6 after one quarter and Bradford trailed 18-10 at halftime.

The Railroaders closed to within 25-23 after three quarters and outscored the Arrows 11-6 in the final eight minutes.

Ryleigh Dotson led Bradford with nine points.

Brooklyn Crickmore had seven points, six rebounds and six blocked shots and Megan Wood had seven points, five rebounds and three steals.

Vivian Harleman had six points, nine rebounds and four steals and Avery Helman pulled down six rebounds.

Newton 43,

Ansonia 39

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team improved to 6-6 overall and 3-3 in the WOAC with a home win Thursday night.

The Indians trailed 10-8 after one quarter, but took a 17-15 halftime lead and increased it to 27-23 after three quarters.

Reese Hess led the Indians with 24 points and Felicity Harbour added seven points.