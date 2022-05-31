State Track & Field Preview

The boys and girls state track and field meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium.

Here is a look at local competitiors and how they stand going into the meet.

The top two finishers in each heat of prelims Friday and the next five fastest times will advance on to Saturday’s finals.

D-I

Two competitors will be in action Friday in Division I .

Piqua’s Camilla Nicholas will be competing in the girls 100 and 200 meter dashes.

Nicholas will run in the 100 prelims at 5:35 p.m. Friday and has the 11th fastest qualifying time, 12.31.

She will run in the 200 prelims at 6:55 p.m. Friday and is tied for the eighth fastest time, 25.27.

The 100 dash finals are at 4:40 p.m. Saturday and the 200 dash finals are at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Troy’s Leah Harnish will compete in the 400-meter dash prelims Friday at 6:15 p.m.

She has the fifth fastest qualifying time, 56.54.

The 400 dash finals are at 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

On Saturday, Troy will have three competitiors in field event finals, while Tippecanoe’s Annie Sinning will run in the girls 3,200.

At noon Saturday, Troy’s Jack Kleinhenz will compete in the boys long jump and Troy’s Ethan Martin will compete in the boys pole vault.

Kleinhenz has the 12th best qualifying jump of 21-11 3-4 and Martin is tied for the 14th best qualifying height of 13-8.

Troy’s Sophie Fong will compete in the girls pole vault at 3 p.m.

Fong is tied with five other girls for the best qualifying height of 12-4.

Sinning will run in the 3,200 at 6:20 p.m.

She has the 17th best qualifying time of 11:08.84.

D-II

In Division II, there will be four athletes competing in the field events Friday morning and Miami East’s 1,600 relay will run in prelims Friday.

Milton-Union’s Carter Tinnerman and Miami East’s Josh Amheiser will compete in the boys pole vault at 9:30 a.m.

Tinnerman is tied for the third best qualifying height of 15-0.

Amheiser has the eighth best qualifying height of 14-4.

Milton-Union’s Blake Brumbaugh will compete in the boys long jump at 9:30 a.m.

Brumbaugh has the ninth best qualifying jump of 21-7.

Miami East’s Annika Paton will compete in the girls discus at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

She is tied for the eighth best qualifying throw of 125-7.

The Miami East boys 1,600 relay (Dylan Barnes, Jayden Hatcher, Clark Bennett, Kaden Weldy) will run in the prelims at 4:10 p.m. Friday and the Vikings have the 10th best qualifying time of 3:25.23.

The finals will be Saturday at 3:15 p.m.

D-III

Lehman Catholic’s Kiersten Franklin will have a busy weekend.

She will be running in the prelims Friday in the 100, 200 and 400 meter dash.

Franklin will run in 100 dash prelims at 10:20 a.m. Saturday and has the fastest qualifying time of 12.43.

She will be running in the 400 dash prelims at 11 a.m. and has the sixth fastest ime of 58.67.

Franklin will be running in the 200 dash prelims — where she is defending state champion — at 11:40 a.m. Saturday and has the fourth fastest time, 26.06.

The Lehman Catholic 400 relay team will be running in the prelims at 10:50 a.m. Saturday and has the 11th fastest qualifying time, 50.90.

On Saturday, the 100 dash finals are at 9:40 a.m, the 400 relay finals are at 10:20 a.m., the 400 dash finals are at 10:35 a.m. and the 200 dash finals are at 11:25 a.m.

Lehman will have two athletes competing in field event finals as well Friday at 4 p.m.

Daria Lee is tied for the fifth best qualifying jump in the girls high jump, 5-4 and Michael McFarland has the 12th best throw in the discus, 158-2.

On Saturday, Covington’s Elyza Long will run in the 3,200 meter run finals at 11:30 a.m..

Long has the 17th fastest time of 11:46.07.