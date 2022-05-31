Urbana College sets reunion for graduates of 1960s, 1970s

URBANA — A reunion of Urbana College employees and students from the 1960s and 1970s is scheduled for June 25, 2022, from 2 until 5 p.m. on the lawn of Browne Hall, 516 College Way.

Urbana Mayor Bill Bean, a 1971 graduate of the college will welcome attendees back to Urbana and author/retired social services administrator Terry Pellman, a 1972 graduate, will emcee the program. In addition to his role as emcee, Pellman has written a eulogy as a memorial to those who have passed and is gathering names to include. He can be contacted at [email protected]

As guests arrive, they will hear the music of former Urbana College student and author D. Steven Ledingham’s group EK Station. Urbana graduates Bill Purke, class of 1975, Lee Hennick, class of 1975, and Hal Barker, class of 1969, will present a program of Blue Grass music. The event will also feature two sets by attorney Dennis McCurdy, a 1970 graduate, of what he defines as “Home-Grown Americana with the feel of Old- Time Traditional Music.”

There will be multiple breaks for reconnecting with old friends.

Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets for lawn seating as Browne Hall, recently purchased by the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum, is undergoing renovations and is expected to open in late November of this year. Restroom facilities in Browne Hall will be available for use at the reunion.

Attendees are invited to bring memorabilia such as photos, books, and athletic gear of their lives at Urbana and afterwards to display. Persons unable to attend the event but want to send messages or photos can send them as attached Word documents for inclusion in a Memory Book, which will be displayed at the event. All photos and messages can be sent to [email protected]

Water, soda, and snacks will be served, and guests are invited to bring their favorite delicacies, either home-made or store bought, to share. There is no cost to attend this event, and the museum has graciously offered the use of the area at no cost.

In case of rain, the group will retreat to an area restaurant.

Parking will be available on the side streets of the Dewey, Reynolds, College Way area, and area residents are asked to free up space for those attending the reunion by parking their vehicles in their garages and driveways rather than on the streets.

“I began my career in higher education at Urbana at age 26 and spent 13 wonderful years there. I learned from employees and students which provided me with the background necessary to lead colleges as I am fond of saying ‘from the Kentucky coal mines to the California sun.’ My gratitude to Urbana College has no limits,” Event Organizer Dr. Vivian Blevins, former Urbana College professor and director of Teacher Education, said.

Persons willing to assist with the event or those who have questions should contact Blevins at [email protected]