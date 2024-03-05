State Wrestling Tournament Pairings

Collin Isaac Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Spencer Shore Courtesy Photos Jericho Quinter Courtesy Photos Carson Dyer Courtesy Photos Emma Hanrahan Courtesy Photos Kira Cole Courtesy Photos

COLUMBUS — Along with Troy’s TJ Murray In Division 1 (see accompanying story), 14 Miami Country wrestlers will be competing in the state wrestling tournament Friday through Sunday at the Schottenstein Center. The pairings are as follows:

D-II

TIPPECANOE

Tippecanoe sophomore Collin Isaac (150 pounds) has a 43-11 record and will open the tournament against Athens junior Luke Kaiser, who has a record of 46-3.

D-III

MIAMI EAST

Spencer Shore (113), Riggins Hansgen (138), KJ Gustin (150), Hunter Randall (165) and Drake Bennett (215) all advanced to the state tournament.

Shore, a freshman with a record of 41-1 will open against junior Diton Farnsworth of Greenwich South Central, who has a record of 45-6.

Hansgen, a freshman with a record of 18-12 will face senior Dakota King of Barnesville, a three-time state placer with a record of 5-2.2

Gustin, a freshman with a record of 34-12 will face senior Jacob Lyons of Massillon Tuslaw, who has a record of 39-5.

Randall, a senior with a record of 47-7, will face Orville junior Paul Hostetler, who has a record of 29-10.

Bennett, a senior with a record of 47-5, will face Plymouth junior Noah Robinson, who has a record of 45-7.

COVINGTON

Carson Taylor (113), Jericho Quinter (126), Michael Hagan (132), Chase Vanderhorst (138) and Caleb Ryman (144) will all wrestle in the state tournament for the Buccs.

Taylor, a senior with a record of 46-9, will wrestle Delta junior Adam Martin, a defending state champion with a record of 41-2.

Quinter, a senior with a record of 47-5, will wrestle Delta junior Richard Flores, who has a record of 33-15.

Hagan, a senior with a record of 47-7 will wrestle Sugarcreek Garaway freshman Braylon Brooks, who has a record of 32-10.

Vanderhorst, a senior with a record of 40-4 and a two-time state placer will wrestle Sugarcreek Garaway freshman Mitchell Tetreault, who has a record of 29-9.

Ryman, a sophomore with a record of 43-6, will wrestle Berkshire senior Alex Munn, who has a record of 20-4.

TROY CHRISTIAN

Carson Dyer (157) will wrestle in the state tournament for the Eagles.

Dyer, a senior with a record of 24-8, will wrestle Applecreek Waynedale junior Robert McCrork, who has a record of 43-4.

GIRLS

TIPPECANOE

Emma Hanrahan (130) will wrestle in the girls state tournament for the Red Devils,

Hanrahan, a senior and two-time state placer with a record of 35-3, will wrestle Hilliard Bradley freshman Audrey Slivka, who has a record of 25-10.

MIAMI EAST

Defending state champion Kira Cole (135) will wrestle for the Vikings at the state tournament.

Cole, a junior with a record of 21-1, will wrestle Vermillion sophomore Marissa Torres, who has a record of 28-14.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]