Troy Gymnastics 12th at state; Troy boys bowling team 13th at district

Kylie Buechter Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Kylee Snider Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos

HILLIARD — The Troy girls gymnastics team finished 12th at the state meet at Hilliard Bradley High School Saturday.

The Trojans had a team score of 129.8.

Kylee Snider had scores of 8.8, vault; 7.875, bars; 8.35, beam and 8.60, floor exercise.

Kylie Buechter had scores of 8.65, vault; 7.9, bars; 8.55, beam and 8.40, floor exercise.

Amanda Pappas had scores of 8.075, vault; 7.50, bars; 7.70, beam and 7.80, floor exercise.

Simone Scribner had scores of 7.90, vault; 7.725, bars; 7.30, beam and 8.675, floor exercise.

In the individual competition Sunday, Buechter finished 30th in the vault, 8.775 and Snider finished 31st in the vault, 8.750.

BOWLING

Troy 13th

at district

BEAVERCREEK — The Troy boys bowling team and Tippecanoe’s Brenden Blacketer had their seasons end at the D-I strict tournament at Beaver-Vu Lanes Friday.

Troy finished 13th as a team with 3,993.

Bryce Massingill led Troy, tying for 20th with games of 208-224-214 for a 646 series.

Kyle Wickman was close behind with games of 231-184-224 for a 639 series and Cooper Steiner rolled games of 211-183-200 for a 594 series.

Ryan Kaiser added games of 224-171-195 for a 590 series.

For Tipp, Blacketer rolled games of 188-174-181 for a 543 series.