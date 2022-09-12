Stillwater Prairie Reserve hosts 28th annual Youth Fishing Derby

COVINGTON — Anglers of all ages spent the afternoon fishing together at Stillwater Prairie Reserve in Covington on Sunday, Sept. 11, during the Miami County Park District’s 28th annual Youth Fishing Derby.

Rainy conditions late in the day didn’t stop a large crowd from attending the event. “It’s been pretty good,” park district naturalist Amalee Houk said. “We thought nobody was going to show because of the rain.”

Approximately 70 kids registered for the derby in two age groups, with 3-9 year olds fishing first followed by 10-16 year olds later in the afternoon. Participants were allowed to fish for one hour at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, which offers three man-made ponds as well as access to the Stillwater River.

Trophies were awarded in six different categories. We have the longest fish, heaviest fish, most fish caught, most unusual catch, shortest fish caught and lightest fish caught,” Houk said.

The Miami County Park District has hosted the Youth Fishing Derby each year since the early 1990s. This year’s derby happened to fall on Grandparents’ Day, and also featured a special raffle for all grandparents in attendance.

“Our Volunteers in Parks sponsored this event,” Houk said. “They’ve paid for everything.”

“They have purchased everything this year,” she said. “All of the raffle ticket prizes and all that, and the worms.”

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.