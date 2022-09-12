WWII reenactment: Operation Cobra returns

WEST LIBERTY — The Greater Ohio Living History Association, WWII U.S. Mech Forces HQ returns to Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek for the eighth year with a new emphasis.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, this free outdoor event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. invites visitors to interact with the men and women of Operation Cobra, July 25, 1944, the US breakout from the hedgerows of Normandy.

This program commemorates the 78th Anniversary of Operation Cobra, the code name for an offensive launched by the United States First Army seven weeks after the D-Day landings, during the Normandy campaign of World War II.

The chateau-like appearance of Mac-A-Cheek Castle offers a transformative setting for a program that features interaction and demonstrations. You can glimpse into life on the front lines as WWII re-enactors demonstrate the daily activities of the average soldier in July 1944. Interact with the troops in their down time between combat actions and discover how the Allies and the Germans prepared before battle. Become a witness to patrols and skirmishes that can occur at any time.

Visitors to this living history event in previous years have praised it for both historical accuracy and educational value. Careful attention is paid to the accuracy of uniforms, equipment and personal effects. The knowledgeable living history re-enactors offer insight into what the military men and women of the WWII generation endured.

This program is sponsored by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities with support from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation and 2022 Seasonal Sponsor, Dr. Ronald A. Stewart. The outdoor event will be held rain or shine.

Regular admission fees apply to tour Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek located at 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty.

Visit www.piattcastles.org or write to [email protected] for more information.