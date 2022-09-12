Mainstreet Piqua Chocolate Walk tickets now on sale

PIQUA — Get ready for a decadent evening of fun and chocolate in downtown Piqua. Mainstreet Piqua’s annual Chocolate Walk will be Friday, Sep. 30, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Those participating in this ticketed event can enjoy a walk through downtown and visit over 20 locations and experience chocolatey goodness from businesses throughout the downtown. Some stops have treats that can be enjoyed immediately and some give a treat to save for later, according to a press release from Mainstreet Piqua. A limited number of tickets are now on sale for $20 per person and can be purchased at Winans Chocolates + Coffees, 310 Spring St. and Readmore’s Hallmark, 430 N. Main St. Winans and Readmore’s Hallmark are both sponsors of the event.

Every participant’s bag will be overflowing with a fantastic amount of chocolate at the end of the evening.

Ticket holders will start at the Winans location at 310 Spring St. where participants will turn in their tickets and pick up their Chocolate Walk bag and a list of participating businesses. During the evening they will make their way to all the participants to get their treat. The evening will conclude at Readmore’s Hallmark where there will be refreshments and exciting register-to-win opportunities.

For more information about the Annual Chocolate Walk, call Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355.