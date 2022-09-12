SafeHaven offers free lunch to 1st responders

PIQUA — SafeHaven invites all first responders, including fire, EMT, and law enforcement, to join them from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 20 for “Griddle To Go”

SafeHaven will be serving food cooked on their Blackstone griddle at 633 N. Wayne St. Grab a free lunch and a SafeHaven flyer, said a SafeHaven press release.

“A quick tour of their building is welcome, but not required, said the release. “Thank you to our funders! SafeHaven is a contract agency of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services, a partner agency of Shelby County United Way, United Way of Miami County, and Darke County United Way, as well as a recipient of Foundation grants. This event is courtesy of Faces of Recovery grant funding from Sandusky Artisans.”

For more information call 937-615-0126 or visit www.safehaveninc.com to learn about free mental health support services.