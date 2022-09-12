News By Michael Ullery - September 12, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Rocky Creek Band plays at Dungan & LeFever Law Offices during the 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest on Saturday. The music festival, held on Sept. 10, features 40 bands on 40 porches in Troy’s southwest historic district. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Rocky Creek Band plays at Dungan & LeFever Law Offices during the 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest on Saturday. The music festival, held on Sept. 10, features 40 bands on 40 porches in Troy’s southwest historic district.