PLEASANT HILL — Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Monday, June 26, at 11:30 a.m. for a Special Story Time with local author, Lisa Hildebrand.

Hildebrand will share her most recent book, “Josie and the Toad,” inspired by struggling readers who benefit from the repetition of text and teach us some sign language. For ages 0-5. No registration is required. Call the library at 937-676-2731 for more information.

Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library is located at 12 N. Main St. in Pleasant Hill. For more information, call the library at 937-676-2731 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.