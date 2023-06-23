TROY — Join the staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, on Thursday, July 6, at 11 a.m. for Glow Painting!

It’s Flow Painting with a twist. Guests will be pouring treated fluorescent paint onto the canvas to create beautiful and colorful images that will glow under black lights. The library will be using your art to decorate for the TMCPL After Dark: Glow Party and you will be able to pick them up from the library beginning July 17. All supplies will be provided.

This event is for teens in grades six-12. Registration is required, reserve a spot beginning two weeks prior to the date and time of this event at www.tmcpl.org/libcal

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org