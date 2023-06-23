Troy City Council is considering an offer from the owner of the Tavern Building located on West Main Street to donate the property to the city of Troy. Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today file photo

By Matt Clevenger

TROY — Troy Fire Chief Matthew Simmons has issued a letter calling for demolition of the Tavern Building located on West Main Street, following an on-site inspection conducted on Tuesday, June 16.

“A complete assessment was completed to examine several key structural elements that included floor and ceiling joists, beams, trusses and structural components on the front structural wall and parapet,” Simmons said in the letter, which was dated Friday, June 16. “It was determined that many of the structural elements are unsafe and beyond repair.”

“It was also noted that these conditions have progressed and worsened significantly since previous inspections,” the letter said. “In my opinion, these structural issues render the building unsafe for firefighting operations in the event of a fire, and increase the risks to adjacent buildings in the event of a fire or collapse.”

In the letter, Simmons requests the Miami County Common Pleas Court grant injunctive relief in order to abate the dangerous conditions.

The letter follows on-site inspections conducted by Simmons, at the request of Miami County Chief Building Official Rob England.

“Demolition of the building at 112-118 W. Main St. is required by public safety because of unsafe or hazardous conditions,” England said in a statement dated Tuesday, June 20.

Members of the Troy City Council are currently in the process of debating an ordinance to accept donation of the Tavern Building to the city by the building’s owner Randy Kimmel. Council members are scheduled to hear the ordinance’s third reading at their meeting on Monday, July 3.

Current estimates to repair the building range from $200,000 to $450,000, Troy director of public service and safety Patrick Titterington said.

“The chief building official and fire chief have concluded this building is unsafe and dangerous,” Titterington said. “Our current estimates, submitted prior to the most recent county court action, are between $200,000-$450,000 to repair. I don’t believe those estimates to be reasonable, nor would I recommend to the City Council that taxpayer funds be used to make those repairs.”

The Miami County Prosecutor’s Office has also filed a complaint in Miami County Common Pleas Court to require the property owner to immediately demolish the building.

“This matter remains before the court, and my focus will be on maintaining the safety of the residents and visitors to our downtown,” Titterington said.

Attorneys representing the building’s owner issued a statement on Wednesday, June 21.

“The owner remains committed to finding a true “win-win” solution for the people of Troy,” the statement said. “As the public is aware, the property has been under contract to be redeveloped as a boutique hotel upon demolition. Loss of the hotel contract would cost the city, county, and citizens countless dollars by way of tax revenue, jobs, and new investment in downtown Troy.”

“City officials’ new position requesting emergency demolition is in direct conflict with the city’s past request for an injunction preventing further demolition of the structure,” the statement said.

Troy Historic Preservation Alliance (THPA) president Ben Sutherly spoke on the building during the public comment portion of the Troy City Council meeting held on Monday, June 19.

“The THPA is willing to cover $53,280 in costs for permanent repairs to the 112-118 building’s parapet by McMiller Masonry, if the city accepts the donation of the building and would agree not to pursue demolition for at least two years,” Sutherly said. “The THPA board authorized this step this past Wednesday, as we would like to be part of a collaborative solution that will bring this building back into active re-use in the community.”

“We are aware of developments in recent days involving Miami County, and have seen zero evidence that the building’s condition has changed in recent weeks,” he said. “The timing of the county’s complaint on Friday is also very questionable, coming just before tonight’s city council meeting. We hope it was not intended to influence your vote, and we hope that it will not influence your vote.”

“We hope the city of Troy will collaborate with others in the community, and ask that you accept both the donation of the building and our offer,” Sutherly said.

“The city of Troy remains committed to protecting the safety of the residents and visitors to our unique and beautiful downtown,” Titterington said. “We are very concerned about the condition of the building and we are evaluating any emergency measures that may become necessary. However, we will continue to respect the legal process, while ensuring that any future investments we may make are the most rational and cost-effective allocation of taxpayer dollars.”