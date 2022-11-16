Stouder Memorial Foundation grant applications

TROY — The Stouder Memorial Foundation Fund has provided over $4.75 million in grants since becoming a component fund of The Troy Foundation in 1998. The founding advisors to this fund designated the purpose to support not only Upper Valley Medical Center, but also non-profit organizations that provide health care services in Miami County.

During their fourth quarterly meeting, the current Stouder Memorial Foundation Advisory Committee awarded $30,000 to Health Partners Free Clinic to assist with general operating expenses. The clinic was established in 1998 to provide access to free quality health care to uninsured and under-served residents of Miami County.

In addition, New Creation Counseling Center, Inc. was the recipient of $13,000 to help fund counseling and psychiatric services for Miami County residents in financial need. Both organizations provide much needed services and care for our local communities.

The Stouder Memorial Foundation accepts grant requests from charitable organizations providing health care services in Miami County. Requests will be reviewed by the Advisory Committee quarterly with the next deadline being January 2, 2023. Grant applications are available online at www.thetroyfoundation.org/stoudermemorialfoundation. If you would like to assist the Stouder Memorial Foundation in furthering its mission and resources, you will also find a donation area on the link above. For more information please call 937-339-8935.

The Stouder Memorial Foundation is an affiliate fund of The Troy Foundation. Stouder has a local volunteer board which oversees the grant cycles and decides upon grant awards while The Troy Foundation provides back office support.