Texas Tenors in Troy for the holidays

TROY — On Thursday, December 8 at 7 p.m., the Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) welcomes the The Texas Tenors for a journey Deep in the Heart of Christmas.

The Texas Tenors are a trio of singers and best friends who joined forces in 2009. The group comprises three professionals, John Hagen, Marcus Collins and JC Fisher, each highly acclaimed as individual performers in their own right before coming together to take the country by storm over the last decade.

Marcus Collins, the group’s “Contemporary Tenor,” first learned to sing by emulating his favorite radio artists, including Garth Brooks and George Michael. He went on to train as a classical singer in college and he has performed in New York City with the cast of “Hairspray” and in Off-Broadway productions of “Altar Boyz,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and “Forever Plaid.” Beyond music, Marcus has appeared in over 100 episodes of network television, including “30 Rock” and “Sex and the City,” and over 25 films, including “P.S. I Love You” and “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.”

JC Fisher, the “Romantic Tenor,” discovered his deeper love of singing at Wichita State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in music. After college, JC traveled to Lucca, Italy, where he sang in the Puccini Festival under the direction of acclaimed Italian maestro Lorenzo Malfatti. He has performed roles in several operas, including masterworks like “La Boheme,” “The Magic Flute” and “Don Pasquale,” and the musical “A Little Night Music.” He even once had a gig singing as duet partner with Miss America.

John Hagen, known in the group simply as the “Tenor,” has been described as “astonishing…a superb tenor of deep musicality,” making his Lincoln Center debut in New York City in Teatro Grattacielo’s production of Mascagni’s tragic opera “Gulglielmo Ratcliff.” John is highly regarded for his performances of Verdi’s “Requiem” and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, performing these works with more than a dozen symphonies across the country. His Broadway appearances include his favorites roles of Billy Bigelow in “Carousel” and Che in “Evita.”

Individually, these three singers have had illustrious careers, but together, this trio is simply unstoppable. The Texas Tenors have amassed a huge worldwide fan base, with more than 20 million views on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. They hold rank as Billboard Magazine’s No. 10 Classical Artists in the World for 2019. They are the only vocal group from the U.S. to appear on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and are considered to be the most successful touring group in the history of the show. Their “Country Roots: Classical Sound” album’s debut was critically acclaimed and topped both Billboard’s Classical Charts and Country Music Charts, and they have five Emmy nominations and three wins to their name.

As consummate professionals these three friends with a simple all-American dream have proven that their impact will be long-lasting. Their work pushes the boundaries of current genres to forge a genre that is all their own. The Texas Tenors have performed over 1,400 live concerts over the last 10 years, including in performing arts centers and symphony halls across the country. They bring their talent, their friendship, and their collective joy of the Christmas season to the Arbogast Performing Art Center in Troy this December.