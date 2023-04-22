Stryper, Mike Tramp coming to BMI Event Center May 12

VERSAILLES — When it comes to groundbreaking bands in the Christian hard-rock genre, Stryper is renowned for its distinctive brand of “heavenly metal,” extraordinary crossover success and venerable endurance. The group ascended to prominence in the 1980s with Billboard Top 40 hits like “Calling on You,” “Honestly” and “Always There for You.”

Stryper’s career album sales exceed 10 million worldwide, including 1986’s multi platinum release “To Hell with the Devil.” The band also made history when it notched two songs simultaneously in MTV’s Top 10 with videos “Free” and “Honestly.”

Today, some 35+ years after emerging from the southern California nightclub scene, the foursome continues to record, tour and perform for loyal fans around the globe. Comprising of three original members including brothers Michael Sweet (lead vocals, guitar) and Robert Sweet (drums), Oz Fox (guitar) and newest bandmate, seasoned bassist Perry Richardson (formerly of Firehouse), the group finds itself creating their finest, most powerful music yet.

Mike Tramp is multi-platinum selling singer for the legendary band White Lion. He will be performing the songs of White Lion, featuring with Marcus Nand on electric guitar.

General admission tickets are available now for $25 or you can purchase a balcony seat for $30. You can purchase tickets online at www.bmieventcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main St. in Versailles. Hours are Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door but the price increases the day of the show. Doors open at 5 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m.