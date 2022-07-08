Suspect facing child porn charges

TIPP CITY — Miami County Sheriff’s deputies, detectives, and Tipp City police officers executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Cheyenne Place in Tipp City on Friday.

Miami County Sheriff’s detectives had received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of suspected child pornography being downloaded and uploaded by a suspect resident at the Cheyenne Place address.

Evidence seized during the search warrant confirmed large amounts of child pornography were being uploaded and downloaded by the suspect, Thomas H. Allore, age 29. Allore was taken into custody without incident and incarcerated in the Miami County jail.

Several computers, cell phones, portable hard drives, and other I.T. related media were seized. Forensic searches of those items are in process.

The investigation has revealed that Allore has previously worked at child care facilities in Tipp City, Clark County, Greene County, and Montgomery County. Detectives are alerting their counterparts in those respective jurisdictions as to the current investigation involving Allore.

Allore was charged with four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. Additional charges will be forthcoming after consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone having information relating to this investigation is asked to call Detective Sergeant Todd Cooper at 937-440-6085 EXT. 3986 or email [email protected] Anonymous tips can be left on the sheriff’s office website, www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.