Swing is the Thing from DPAA

DAYTON — Associate Conductor Patrick Reynolds leads the Dayton Philharmonic in an evening of 40s and 50s swing and dance at the Schuster Center.

Swing is the Thing on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, features vocalist Miche Braden, clarinetist Dave Bennett, and four world-champion swing dancers heating the Mead Theatre stage for a night of hits from Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller to Bill Haley and the Comets and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Swing hits like “Pennsylvania 5-6000,” “St. Louis Blues,” “Fever,” and “Swing That Music,” accompanied by the Dayton Philharmonic, will have you dancing in the aisles.

Speaking of dancing in the aisles — come early to the show and enjoy swing dancers from Elegance in Dance. They’ll be in the Wintergarden dancing to hits from the 40s and 50s to get you “In the Mood” for the show. You may even learn a few steps while you’re at it. Bring your dancing shoes and grab a drink at the bar for a fun night of swing and nifty tunes.

Tickets for Swing is the Thing are on sale now and start at $5. To purchase tickets, visit https://daytonperformingarts.org/ticket/swing-is-the-thing/.