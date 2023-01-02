Taekwondo for all ages with TMCS

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering several Taekwondo classes at the TMCS building. All sessions run for eight weeks and registration begins Jan. 16. The cost is $90 for residents and $92 non-residents. Additional family members are $50 for residents and $52 non-residents. The cost of uniforms and belt rank fees are paid directly to the instructor.

The following classes are available:

For ages 5-7, TMCS is offering a Shadow Moogi Taekwondo class that begins on Jan. 23 from 6-6:30 p.m. This class is designed to develop the basic skills needed to progress to the next level of training.

For beginners ages 8 and up, there is a Beginner Taekwondo class that starts on Jan. 24, 5:30-6:20 p.m. This class teaches the fundamentals and is for white/orange and yellow belts only.

Intermediate Taekwondo is offered for ages 8 and up and teaches the fundamentals of Taekwondo, sparring and board breaking. Students must have a camouflage, green and purple belts to register. This class begins on Jan. 24 and runs from 6:30-7:20 p.m.

Advanced Taekwondo is offered for ages 8 and up with a blue, brown, red and black belt. Instruction includes free sparing, board breaks and weapons training. The class begins on Jan. 24 and runs from 7:30-8:20 p.m.

There is an Adult Taekwondo class for ages 16 and older that begins on Jan. 24 from 8:30-9:20 p.m. This class is designed to develop the basic skills needed to progress to the next level of training. There is no prerequisite for this class. It is for all belt ranks.

There is also a supplemental training class, Master Club Taekwondo, being offered beginning on Jan. 23 from 6:45-7:45 p.m. This is an additional class that builds on traditional Taekwondo and focuses on advanced weapons including combat stick, sparring and advanced weapons curriculum. This class is for ages 8 and up and has a prerequisite of camouflage rank or higher and you must have instructor approval to participate.

Taekwondo is a Korean martial art and is an excellent form of physical exercise, mental conditioning and self-defense. It is known for its dynamic kicking and hand techniques and its positive effect on those who study it.

The instructor is Patrick Jacobs from the Black Belt Academy. The academy is a member of the Global Traditional Martial Arts Association. GTMA has evolved traditional martial arts to meet the modern needs of students. Putting self-defense and practicality first. GTMA’s traditional martial arts builds students who are confident and prepared to handle real-life situations both mentally and physically, if necessary.