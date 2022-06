American Legion Post 184 Commander Craig Miller, far right, is joined by Eagle Scout candidate Jacob Jensvold, second from right, and family members at the new Flag Disposal box behind Post 184 in Piqua as they “unveil” the receptacle for citizens to drop off U.S. Flags that are ready for retirement. The Piqua High School student spent months researching, then undertaking the project. Miller noted that Flag Day was a perfect time to “unveil” the project.