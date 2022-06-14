Troy student represents Miami County at the Ohio 4-H State Leadership Camp

For the Miami Valley Today

TROY — Mackenzie Andrews of Troy was selected to represent Miami County at the Ohio 4-H State Leadership Camp at 4-H Camp Ohio, June 1-5, 2022.

Nationwide, Farm Credit Mid-America, and the Dorothy Long Miller 4-H Leadership Camp Fund sponsor the program and provide substantial camp scholarships to 4-H members nominated from each of Ohio’s 88 counties.

The camp is designed to build leadership skills among participants by encouraging them to try new things without fear of failure, providing opportunities to allow them to experience personal growth, and offering the chance to learn innovative ideas and methods to help strengthen local 4-H programs. The Ohio 4-H State Leadership Camp has been delivered every summer since 1946 and is recognized as one of the best of its kind in the nation.

The participants were chosen for the camp based on their demonstrated leadership potential.

Mackenzie is the daughter of Greg and Tracy Andrews of Troy. She is a junior at Troy High School. Mackenzie is the president of the Covington Mounties 4-H Club, advised by Crystal Ganger. Her projects include Equine Genetics and Reproduction, Veterinary Science I: Career Exploration, and Veterinary Science II: Geriatric Equine Care. Her project animal is Oakie’s Red Raider, her American Quarter Horse.