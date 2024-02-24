TCSU receives grant for skate park

TROY – Troy City Skatepark Unite (TCSU) announced it has received a grant for $10,800 from the Plant A Park Foundation that will provide design services to conceptualize a new design for the Joe Reardon Skate Park in Troy.

According to a TCSU press release, Matt Williams, president of TCSU, stated the importance of this funding.

“Plant A Park will work with us and the design group Platform Group, Inc. to create a new skate park design that will accommodate all skill levels and attract skaters throughout the region. We are also excited to report that Platform Group, Inc. will present its conceptual design to the city’s Park Board during their meeting on Tuesday, April 2, at 4 p.m. We would love to have a great turnout at the meeting to learn about and support our project.” Williams said.

TCSU will also hold a public session on April 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Troy Rec, 11 N. Market St. The session will allow the public to learn about conceptual design, have discussions with the design team, and discuss the next steps in developing a new skate park in the community.

To learn more about Troy City Skatepark Unite, Inc., check out its social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.