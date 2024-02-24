Piqua YMCA to open in May

Image of the outside of what the newly constructed Miami County YMCA Piqua location will look like when completed in spring 2024. Jim McMaken, Miami County YMCA Executive Director, explains what the Miami County YMCA Piqua location’s large gymnasium will be used for after the new building opens in May 2024. Photo taken from the Miami County YMCA’s website. View of the lobby inside the Miami County YMCA Piqua location that is currently under construction. The new building is expected to open May 2024. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Jim McMaken, Miami County YMCA Executive Director speaks to a tour group about the natatorium/aquatic center that is currently under construction at the Miami County YMCA Piqua location. The new building is expected to open May 2024. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

By Sheryl Roadcap

PIQUA — Construction on the Miami County YMCA Piqua branch’s new building is coming along; a soft opening is set for the first week of May.

Recently, Jim McMaken, Miami County YMCA Executive Director, provided a tour for a group of Piqua business women who are part of the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce’s WILLPower group.

“The soft opening is the first full week of May. That’s subject to change; that’s kind of our soft target,” said McMaken. “We are hoping we can get out of the demo contractor’s way (for) mid to late July. It’s going to be about a three to four month demolition project, and that’s if it goes to plan. We will likely not have a parking lot for winter 2024-25, but we are going to try. All of the asphalt plants close after the weather turns; they don’t reopen until spring. The parking lot could sit as a gravel lot until spring.”

Approximately 30 WILLPower members were led through the live, ongoing construction inside the new YMCA building around mid-February. Attendees initially gathered at the current Piqua YMCA location across the street from the building in progress on West High Street, and then were split into two groups for the tour.

The new building is currently blocked-off behind construction fencing with temporary front doors that only allow in construction workers or approved individuals.

“This lobby is much smaller, but with the open ceiling and the skylight, it makes it feel much larger than it is,” said McMaken. “Most of you have been in our Robinson Branch — it is a beautiful facility, it gets about two-thirds of our total traffic — but one thing that we didn’t want to do, is build the lobby that large. That lobby is a little bit too big, a lot of unused space, and you don’t have the intimate interaction with the members.”

The main lobby area on the ground floor of the new Piqua YMCA is much smaller than the YMCA’s Robinson Branch in Troy, but is about the same size as the lobby in Piqua’s current building. The lobby area features a skylight, the courtesy/welcome desk, access to front restrooms, the child care/babysitting room, and provides a view of the natatorium.

Also located toward the front half of the ground floor is the natatorium, an elevator, and seven, separate locker rooms: boys and girls locker rooms; basic men and women’s locker rooms; men and women’s health club locker rooms, which includes separate sauna, steam room and hot tub with access to massage rooms. There is also a family/special needs locker room with private showering and changing spaces.

McMaken pointed out the Health Partner Center has a dedicated space for physical therapy, athletic trainings services and other healthcare services.

The natatorium/aquatic center will feature an Olympic-sized six lane, 25-meter-pool, with a 1-meter-diving board; and also a warm water therapy pool/family recreation pool (which used to be called the baby pool).

On the way to the rear of the YMCA’s ground floor, are two rooms that will be used as multi-use spaces; one will likely be used for Ninja-style activities for children to climb and play, McMaken said. Also back there is a smaller gymnasium containing basketball hoops that are able to be lowered for smaller children; it will likely also be an area where Silver Sneakers classes may be held. Two large garage doors, compliments of Clopay Corporation, are located in that gym and can be opened to allow sunshine in from Ash Street. A small, fenced-in patio area is located outside of the gymnasium.

On the second floor, are group exercise spaces and the wellness center. A large room will contain the Cardio and Strength Training Wellness Center. This center contains cardio equipment and circuit weights; the strength training area will contain free weights. Other rooms on floor two include three dedicated group wellness spaces where cycling, yoga and Pilates classes or Silver Sneaker classes may be held; executives offices are also on this floor.

The third floor holds racquetball courts and the large gymnasium, similar to Robinson Branch’s field house. This court can be converted to play basketball, pickleball, and soccer. Observation areas to view the natatorium are available on both the second and third floor. Also on the rooftop, off the third floor, is a small patio area where sunrise or sunset yoga could be held, as well as a place where tables and chairs could be placed for gatherings that looks to the east of Piqua.

Through out the Y, are community gathering rooms, which include gathering space for families and participants and casual meeting space for small groups.

For more information on the Miami County YMCA’s capital campaign, visit: https://miamicountyymca.net/capital-campaign