Hayner to host Educational Eclipse Workshop

TROY — In honor of the upcoming eclipse in our area on Monday, April 8, the Stillwater Stargazers will host an Eclipse Education Workshop at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Saturday, March 16 from 1 p.m.to 4 p.m.

This will be an open-house style format. No reservations are necessary. Mike and Judy Feinstein will share a presentation and demonstration about the science of the eclipse. This presentation will be repeated on the hour.

In the East Room families can make a craft to learn about the physics of the eclipse. In the Solarium families can watch a video presentation to bring together all the beauty and wonder of this once-in-a-lifetime eclipse event coming to our area in 2024. This event is presented free to the public through the generosity of the citizens of Troy, our loyal sponsors and the Friends of Hayner members in collaboration with the Stillwater Star Gazers. This event is presented free to the public because of the generosity of the citizens of Troy and our loyal sponsors. Learn more about Hayner’s cultural events and the good folks who support them at www.TroyHayner.org.