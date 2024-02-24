Renoo finishes swimming career with two second-place finishes at state; Troy hockey teams wins SWOHSHL tournament

Troy Christian’s Caleb Reno finished second at the D-II state swimming championships in both the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly Friday night. Photo Provided The Troy hockey team won the SWOHSHL tournament title recently. Photo Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo

CANTON — Troy Christian senior Caleb Reno finished his impressive high school swimming career with two second-place finishes Friday night at the D-II state swimming championships at the Canton Natatorium.

Reno had finished seventh in the 100 butterfly as a sophomore and third in the 100 butterfly and seventh in the 100 backstroke as a junior.

He improved on both of those in his final two high school races Friday night.

In a photo finish, he finished second to Austin Song of Oak Harbor in the 100 butterfly.

Song won in 48.06, while Reno was just six hundreths of a second behind, finishing in 48.12.

In another close race, Reno finished second to Krys Gorski of Andrews Osborne in the 100 backstroke.

Gorski won in 48.93, while Reno finished in 49.11.

In the 100 backstroke consolation final, Drew Gessner of Covington ended his career with a 15th-place finish in 53.74.

In the girls Division II, 100 breaststroke consoltation final, Tippecanoe’s Gracie Ganger ended her career with an 11th-place finish in 1:06.59.

In the Division I prelims Friday, Troy sophomore Cassidy Gifford finished 30th in the 100 backstroke in 59.25.

Troy Hockey

wins tournament

The Troy hockey team won the SWOHSHL tournament recently.

In the semifinals, Troy defeated Beeavercreek 2-1 to advance to the championship game with Alter.

Troy came away with a 6-5 victory.

Cooper Sexton and Brady Smith had two goals each and Carson Smith and Eli Wenning each had one goal.

Simon Latif had some big saves for the Trojans.