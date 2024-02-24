Tipp City to hold blood drive on March 4

TIPP CITY – When you give life with your blood donation, you let joy fall like raindrops. Get the new Solvita umbrella and a chance to win tickets to “The Lion King” when you donate at the Victory Church community blood drive on Monday, March 4, from 3 to 7 p.m.

To schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, call 937- 461-3220 or visit www.donortime.com.

The Solvita slogan is “From one to many” because we are all connected in the great circle of life. Register to donate with Solvita from March 4-April 27 to receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella.

Everyone registering to donate with Solvita from March 4 to 16 is automatically entered in one of two weekly drawings to win two tickets to the May 9 Schuster Center performance of Disney’s “The Lion King.”

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.