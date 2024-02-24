Weekend Boys|Girls Basketball Tournament Roundup

Miami East’s McKayah Musselman goes up for two points against West Liberty-Salem Friday night in D-III action at Northridge High School. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Miami East’s Logan Phillips shoots a jumper against West-Liberty Salem Friday night. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Troy Christian’s Parker Penrod gets past Catholic Central’s Zach Thompson Friday night at Garbry Gymnasium in Piqua D-IV sectional action. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy Christian’s Ethan Grise makes a move to the basket Friday night against Catholic Central. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bradford’s Griffin Trevino makes a move against Ansonia’s Bennett Lehman Friday night at Garbry Gymnasium in Piqua D-IV sectional action. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bradford’s Owen Canan shoots a jumper against Ansonia Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

DAYTON — The Miami East girls’s basketball team’s impressive season came to an end Friday night in a D-III district semifinal at Northridge High School.

The Vikings, the top ranked team in the state in D-III, lost 37-30 to West Liberty-Salem.

East finishes the season at 23-1 and was the second Viking team to have a perfect regular season.

WLS improved to 21-4 on the season.

BOYS

D-I

CENTERVILLE — The Troy boys basketball team got off to a slow start and lost to Wayne in Centerville D-I sectional action.

Troy closes the season with a 7-16 record.

The Trojans trailed 15-7, 36-9 and 58-17 at the quarter breaks.

D-IV

Bradford 51,

Ansonia 33

PIQUA — The Bradford boys basketball team survived a two-point second quarter and pulled away in the fourth quarter in the Piqua D-IV sectional opener Friday night at Garbry Gymnasium.

The Railroaders, 13-10 and the 12th seed will play second seeded Troy Christian, 21-2, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Bradford was sparked by the hot shooting of Hudson Hill in the early going.

Hill hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the opening quarter as the Railroaders jumped out to a 22-14 lead.

Bradford’s only basket in the second quarter came on a putback by Landon Wills 1:35 before half, but the Railroaders were still up 24-19 at the break.

Ansonia was still down just 29-14 late in the third quarter, when a 3-pointer by Hill and baskets by Wills and Hill opened the lead to 36-24.

Bradford continued to pull away in the fourth quarter.

A 3-pointer by Griffin Trevino and a free throw and basket by Wills opened the lead to 46-29 and the Railroaders cruised from there.

Hill led all scorers with 19 points.

Wills added 15 points and Owen Canan scored seven points.

Troy Christian 65,

Catholic Central 36

PIQUA — In the second game at Piqua, Troy Christian used a fast start and put the game away early.

The Eagles will play Bradford at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in second-round action.

Parker Penrod and Frank Rupnik combined for 14 first quarter points as the Eagles led 17-7.

They increased the margin to 39-15 at the break.

Penrod scored 18 points in the opening half, Rupnik tallied 10 and Christian Brusman added five points.

Troy Christian pushed the lead to 62-23 after three quarters and emptied the bench for the fourth quarter.

Penrod led all scorers with 23 points.

Rupnik and Brusman both finished with 14 points and Brennan Hochwalt added five points.

Newton 54,

Riverside 39

TROY — In a Troy D-IV sectional tournament opener Friday night, the Newton boys basketball team improved to 14-9 on the season.

The 11th seeded Indians will play 14th seeded Emmanuel Christian at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Trojan Activity Center.

Newton led 19-8, 31-19 and 42-30 at the quarter breaks.

Quinn Peters led the Indians with 19 points and Luke Cornett added 15 points.

