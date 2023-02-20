Tea at the Tavern returns to Troy

TROY — After a four-year hiatus, the Overfield Tavern Museum is pleased to once again offer its popular event, Tea at the Tavern.

Experience 19th-century elegance as you sip historically inspired teas by McGuffey Herb & Spice Company and sample sandwiches and pastries from Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Company. Period music will complement the company of friends and family in the warm, intimate environment of Troy’s original gathering place.

Tea will be served at two seatings on Saturday March 18, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and may be purchased through the museum’s website at www.overfieldtavernmuseum.com or by mailing a check payable to the Overfield Tavern Museum at 201 E. Water St., Troy, OH 45373. Please specify the number of guests in your party and with whom you would like to be seated.