Team Psycho Martial Arts & Fitness celebrates opening

Owner of Team Psycho Martial Arts & Fitness Mike Weaver, surrounded by friends and family with Tipp City Mayor Mike McFarland, far right, and the Tipp City Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Meredith McKee, left center in pink, cuts a ribbon on Wednesday, Nov. 15, to celebrate his new gym that is located in the lower level of the Tipp Center on North Third Street in Tipp City. For more information about classes offered and pricing, visit https://tpmaf2023.wixsite.com/teampsychomartialart or call 937-475-0395.

Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today