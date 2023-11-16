Michelle Beth Photography celebrates new location

Michelle Woods, owner of Michelle Beth Photography, surrounded by friends and family with Tipp City Mayor Mike McFarland, far right, and the Tipp City Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Meredith McKee, center in pink, cuts the ribbon Wednesday, Nov. 15, celebrating her new business location in the Tipp Center on North Third Street in Tipp City. Woods’ business was previously conducted by working out of her home. Her business, which shoots weddings, and family, business and senior portraits, may be reached by calling 937-476-9356.

Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today