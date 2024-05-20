Teeters named to Ohio University’s fall 2023 president’s list

ATHENS — Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions student Kalli Teeters of Troy, has been named to Ohio University’s Fall 2023 president’s list.

At the end of each semester, Ohio University’s undergraduate students are evaluated based on their semester GPA and hours to determine placement on the president’s list, according to a brief from Ohio University. The President’s List distinction is presented to undergraduate students who exhibit an exceptional commitment to academic excellence each semester. Criteria for the president’s list include a 4.0 GPA for the given semester with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.