TROY — Firefighters from the Troy Fire Department responded to an early afternoon structure fire in the 1800 block of Fox Run on Wednesday.

Arriving units found flames and smoke rising from the multi-story building which housed a workshop and garage area.

The fire was quickly knocked down but the building is a total loss.

There were no injuries reported. Investigators are looking into a cause of the blaze.

Firefighters were on the scene for 2 1/2 hours.