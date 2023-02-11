Thanks for successful Toys-for-Tots program

To the editor:

On behalf of Detachment #963 of the Marine Corps League and the Marine Corps Reserve Toys-for-Tots program I would like to thank the community for your overwhelming support once again this year. Because of the generosity of the citizens of Miami and Shelby counties we were able to help provide over 6800 toys to 2426 children this year.

With your help, the agencies that we partner with were able to provide Christmas gifts to those families that might not of otherwise had any. We could not do what we do without your support and look forward to that support again next Christmas.

Robert A. Bloom

Toys-for-Tots

Local coordinator