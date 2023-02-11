Weekend Boys Basketball Roundup

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker to Vandalia-Butler Friday night on the road.

With a chance to share the MVL title, Tipp lost on a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime 51-50.

Tipp, 19-3 overall and 16-2 in the MVL, will open D-II sectional tournament play against Tecumseh at 11 a.m. on Feb. 18.

The Red Devils trailed 12-10 after one quarter and 24-20 at halftime.

The game was tied 30-30 after three quarters and 42-42 at the end of regulation.

Troy Christian 60,

Bethel 42

BRANDT — The Troy Christian boys basketball team claimed a share of the TRC title with a win Friday night.

Troy Christian, 19-3 overall and 13-1 in the TRC, will open Troy D-IV sectional play at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 against Tri-County North.

Bethel, 7-15 overall and 4-10 in the TRC, will open D-II sectional play at 5 p.m. Feb. 18 against Ponitz at Springfield High School.

Bethel led 11-9 after one quarter, but Troy Christian had a 13-0 run in the second quarter.

The Eagles led 22-12 at halftime and 42-18 after three quarters.

Miami East 70,

Covington 33

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys basketball team wrapped a share of the TRC title with a home win Friday night.

The Vikings, 20-2 overall and 13-1 in the TRC, will open D-III sectional tournament play at 7 p.m. Tuesday against National Trail at the Vandalia SAC.

The Buccs, 6-16 overall and 1-13 in the TRC, will open Piqua D-IV sectional tournament play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Fort Loramie.

East led 19-10, 39-16 and 51-23 at the quarter breaks.

Wes Enis had 20 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots and Jacob Roeth had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Matthew Van Pelt scored 10 points and Andrew Crane added eight points.

Connor Apple had five points and five assists, Mitchel Kemp had five rebounds and three steals and Bryce Haught pulled down seven rebounds.

Tanner Palsgrove led Covington with 10 points and six assists.

Brogen Angle had nine points and Bryson Hite had five points and six rebounds.

Milton-Union 62,

Riveride 45

DEGRAFF — The Milton-Union boys basketball team finished the regular season with a road win.

The Bulldogs, 12-10 overall and 7-7 in the TRC, open D-III sectional tournament play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Northmont High School against Valley View.

Milton led 17-13, 27-18 and 44-35 at the quarter breaks Friday night.

Cooper Brown had 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Connor Yates had 10 points, 12 rebounds and four assists and Tyler Kress had 12 points and four assists.

Zach Lovin had 11 points and four steals and Ethan Lane scored eight points.

Northridge 57,

Lehman 35

DAYTON — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team closed the regular season with a road loss Friday night.

Lehman, 14-8 overall and 7-7 in the TRC, will open Piqua D-IV sectional play at 6 p.m. Friday against Newton.

The Cavaliers trailed 14-7, 28-19 and 36-26 at the quarter breaks.

Donovan O’Leary had 17 points and five rebounds and Justin Chapman had 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots.

Turner Lachey added six points.

Bradford 64,

Newton 57

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team got a home win Friday night in WOAC play.

Bradford, 14-8 overall and 8-3 in the WOAC, will open Piqua D-IV sectional play at 6 p.m. Saturday against Ansonia.

Newton, 10-11 overall and 6-5 in the WOAC, will host Fort Recovery Saturday.

The game was tied 13-13 after one quarter. Bradford led 36-30 at halftime and 51-40 after three quarters.

Hudson Hill led Bradford with 18 points.

Landon Wills scored 15 points, Landon Monnin netted 13 points and Owen Canan added eight points.

Harold Oburn reached a milestone Friday night for Newton, scoring his 1,000th point.

He led the Indians with 19 points.

Quinn Peters scored 13 points and Aaron Calvin had nine points.

Carson Tucker netted seven points and Hudson Montgomery added six points.