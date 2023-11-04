Thanks for supporting Piqua Kiwanis Halloween Parade

To the editor:

The Kiwanis Club of Piqua would like to thank everyone who participated in and supported this year’s 67th annual Halloween Parade. The parade has been an event that our community looks forward to each year since 1956 courtesy of Joe Thoma, Jr. The weather was perfect, participant turnout was great and the costume creativity did not disappoint. Congratulations to each of the participants and winners!

Special thanks to the following for their help in making sure the parade is a continued success: Park National Bank (donated Grand Prize), City of Piqua/Street Department, Readmore’s Hallmark, Piqua Police Department, Piqua Fire Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Department, Elite Etc, Eagle Printing, PHS Key Club, PJHS Builders Club, the Pride of Piqua Marching Band as well as members of Kiwanis, family and friends. Thank you!

We look forward to next year’s event – October 23, 2024!

Kelly Meckstroth

Kiwanis Halloween Parade Chairperson