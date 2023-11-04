Tipp Football advances with 30-21 win over Chaminade-Julienne

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe football team advanced to the D-III, Region 12 semifinals with a 30-21 win over Chaminade-Julienne at Tipp City Park Friday night.

Tipp, 10-2, will play Celina, 10-2, at a site to be announced Sunday at 7 p.m. Friday.

Celina knocked off Trotwood-Madison 41-35 Friday night.

The Eagles hung close the entire game, before Cael Liette put the game away with his third touchdown run.

Liette scored from four yards out with two minutes remaining to extend a 24-21 lead to the final margin of 30-21.

C-J had taken the early lead when Nydrell Wright ran for a one-yard touchdown and Melayana Papalios kicked the PAT.

Tipp tied the game in the second quarter when Logan Bowling caught a 5-yard TD pass from Peyton Schultz and Kade Teel kicked the PAT.

Tipp took a 14-7 halftime lead after Cael Liette ran 1-yard for the score and Teel kicked the PAT.

Cale Liette then exploded on a 86-yard TD run with 6:00 to go in the third quarter and Teel’s kick extended the lead to 21-7.

But, C-J would battled back.

Malachi Maddox-Ringer ran 55 yards for a score with 2:00 remaining in the third quarter and Papalios’ PAT kick made it 21-14.

Teel would kick a 35-yard field goal with 7:00 remaining in the game to make it 24-14.

Wright would run 15 yards for a score and Papalios’ kick got the Eagles to within 24-21 with 5:00 to go, before Cael Liette finished off the game-winning drive for Tipp.

Cael Liette finished with 186 yards on 21 carries and Schultz completed 10 of 17 passes for 109 yards.

Evan Liette caught three passes for 44 yards.

Lucas Merry had 17 tackles for the defense and forced a fumble, while Cael Liette had 15 tackles and recovered a fumble.

Andrew Oen had 16 tackles and an interception and Alex Wethee had 11 tackles and recovered a fumble.

Bowling had 10 tackles, Jeremy Walland had nine tackles and Chris Preece forced a fumble.

C-J rushed for 467 yards in the game and had possession for 35:01 minutes.

Maddox-Ringer had 186 yards on 18 carries, Wright had 156 yards on 25 carries and Aiden Lowery had 126 yards on 23 carries.

Zyon Woods had nine tackles for the Eagles and Dorian Carter Jr. intercepted a pass.