Thanks to Covington High School Hall of Fame

To the editor:

On Saturday, Jan. 13 I was lucky enough to be inducted into the Covington High School Hall of Fame. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people that made this possible. I had to give an acceptance speech and I neglected to mention some people that I would like to recognize now for the support they have given myself and all my teams that I have coached since 1990. Roger Finfrock and Finfrock Construction have been a huge asset to not only myself but the whole District. Alot of the stuff they do goes unnoticed, from buying ice cream for all our kids at camp, to all the stuff they’ve helped me out with on the field over the years. Thank you very much. Nick Gwin and the Troy Fish and Game have made generous donations over the years. Thank you very much. With the help of the Covington Eagles and community members our dugouts were built years ago. Thank you. I would also like to mention the people I have coached with over the years while at Covington. Tommy Burlison, Don McReynolds, Ed Boggs, Dean Denlinger, my current staff Kayla McEldowney, Brooke Gostomsky,and Erin Olson Morgan. Thanks for all you have done for the program .I enjoyed being on Dean’s staff with Ed when we made those three straight trips to State. It was special because my daughters Aubrye and Cassidy were part of those teams. I have been blessed to coach some great young ladies over the years, without your hard work and dedication I would not have received this honor. I have umpires tell me how much the enjoy doing our games at Covington because of how respectful the girls are. That is a reflection of the type of kids we have here. Thanks to the A.D.s Bob Huelsman, Roger Craft, and Ashley Naff. All the parents for their support, and all the behind the scene things that they do. My wife of 40 years, Mauriena, for her support and patience for allowing me to do something I love, and above all I would like to thank God for all the people he has brought into my life, I am truly blessed. Thank You and GO BUCCS!!!

Dan Cain

Covington