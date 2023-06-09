The Heintzs celebrate 50 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kenneth (Ken) Heintz and Beverly (Bev) Boggs were married June 16, 1973, in Covington. They have been in love as college kids, working parents, empty-nesters and most recently, retirees with a serious affinity for their grandchildren and the Mississippi River.

The couple welcomed children in three different states before moving to Park View, Iowa in 1989 where they raised their son and two daughters to become responsible adults with beautiful families of their own.

In 2016, they downsized to live full-time in their dream home on (and occasionally in) the Mississippi River. They both graduated from The Ohio State University, after which Ken became a professional plant whisperer, while Bev became a teacher, ultimately spending 19 years teaching at Davenport North High School before joining Ken in retirement.

Since retiring they have both enjoyed being substitute teachers for Davenport Community Schools and are dedicated blood donors and volunteers, including as the “voice” of Eastern Iowa Special Olympics events held at North Scott Stadium.

Through it all, they have found enduring friendships and support among their neighbors across the country and fellow parishioners in the Catholic communities they have thrived in, most recently, those of St. Ann’s, in Long Grove, and St. Peter’s, in Buffalo.

There is a weekend of celebration planned at St. Peter’s Church in Buffalo, including a BBQ Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., a vow renewal on Sunday, June 18, at 8:30 a.m. during a Catholic Mass celebrated by long-time friend, Father Steve Ebel. Bev and Ken are deeply grateful to the thousands of people that have touched their lives and supported their marriage over the last 50 years.

To RSVP or send congratulations to the happy couple, please email [email protected].